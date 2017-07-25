Sixes competition between Shahid Afridi and Adam Gilchrist in England . Watch this classic video below and share it with others …







Shahid Afridi and Adam Gilchrist are Two greats of the game and both were very popular players when they played for their countries.

Afridi is still playing counties and other leagues but Gilchrist not played a single match after his complete retirement .

This is a memorable video of Afridi and Gilchrist in which they are facing each other in Six hitting competition along with other players .

Both Afridi and Gilchrist hit some Amazing sixes.

Watch this memorable clip below