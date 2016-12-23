Son of Junaid Jamshed reciting Naat of his father

Babar Junaid, who is son of popular Islamic scholar Junaid Jamshed reciting Naat of his father. Babar was reciting Naat in a show.









Babar Juanid is Juanid Jamshed’s son and he recites Naat of his father ‘ilahi Teri Chokhat Per’ in a show and everyone got emotional after listening to this Naat.Popular Islamic scholar Junaid Jamshed died in a Chitral plane crash where 47 passengers died and no one survived. Junaid Jamshed was also traveling in that plane with his wife. He was going to Islamabad from Chitral.Plane blasted due to bad engine and all the passengers including plane staff died in that sad incident.Funeral of Junaid Jamshed was attended by thousands of people from all over Pakistan and paid him Tribute for his services to Pakistan.