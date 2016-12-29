Story of 17 Pakistani doctors who sacrificed their living for poor Pakistani people

Read story of 17 Pakistani doctors who sacrificed their living in USA and came to Pakistan for poor Pakistani people. This story will shake your soul.









It is a story of Dr. Abu Zafar who married in India and shifted to Karachi after birth of Pakistan. Dr. Abu Zafar and his wife spent their life in poverty in the beginning.Dr Abu Zafar started Teaching in a school and his wife was uneducated and she along with her son started her study and both mother and son got degree of MBBS together.Dr Abu Zafar and his wife prayed to ALLAH that they want their children all as doctors and ALLAH grated their pray and all their 8 children, 5 daughters and 3 sons became doctor.Watch full story below …