Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed took a wonderful catch on bowling of Mohammad Hafeez to dismiss Jason Mohammad in 2nd ODI at Guyana.







Hafeez bowled well in his spell and took couple of wickets for Pakistan. Mohammad Hafeez took an important scalp of Jason Mohammad who helped West Indies in winning the 1st ODI on Friday.

Jason Mohammad was looking to sweep Hafeez but ball touched his gloves and looped up in the air. Sarfraz ran after the ball and took a good running catch.

Watch video …