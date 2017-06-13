Superb match winning knock by Sarfraz vs Sri Lanka

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed played a match winning innings against Sri Lanka in Champions Trophy and powered Pakistan to Semi Final stage of the Tournament.







Pakistan were struggling when Sarfraz came out to bat. Wickets were tumbling at the other end but Sarfraz kept his calm and moved the scoreboard very intelligently.

Sarfraz paced his innings really well and took his time and played a captain’s knock. He and Mohammad Amir shared a superb partnership which sealed victory for Pakistan.

Sarfraz remained unbeaten with 61 runs off just 79 balls with 5 fours included in his innings.