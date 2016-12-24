Team Australia praising Yasir Shah and his bowling

Australian coach, captain and players praising Pakistani leg spinner Yasir Shah in their interviews. They all appreciated him on his cricketing skills.









The Australian Team said that they are very impressed by Yasir Shah and his knowledge of cricket. They said that Yasir Shah is a brilliant bowler and a great asset for International cricket.His bowling is very good and he is always full of energy. He has all the skills and varieties which are needed in leg spin bowling.Australian legend spinner Shane Warne is a big fan of Yasir Shah’s bowling and he said on many occasions that he thinks Yasir is the best spinner in the world but in first Test against Australia, Shane Warne was not impressed by Tactics in bowling by Yasir Shah.