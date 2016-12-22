What Threats PIA management gave to martyr pilot’s family

Mother of pilot who died in sad plane crash in Chitral revealed a sad story which she witnessed when her son was about to run the plane.









Martyr pilot’s mother was talking in a show where she said that my son occasionally said to me about the problems which he faces in PIA.He said to me various times that PIA planes are not good and they dont have the ability to fly in difficult conditions. She said that once I was with my son when he complaint about the plane on which the management said that nothing is wrong with the plane. You just do your job. If you gave any complaints, We will dismiss you from your Job. Pilot’s mother burst into Tears while telling.