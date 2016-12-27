Top 5 dismissals on 199 runs

Watch Top 5 dismissals of different batsman when they were on 199 runs. It is very disappointing when you got out just 1 run before your double Ton.









It is very unfortunate when you got out on 199 just before your double century and thats exactly what we are going to show you some Top 5 dismissals of different batsman who got out on 199 runs or didn’t cross that 200 mark.There are some Top players in this video like Younis Khan, Steve Waugh and Kumar Sangkkara are included in this list. Younis Khan got out against India on 199.In a match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Kumar Sangakkara was on 193 when he hit Saeed Ajmal for a six and celebrated his double century but SL dressing room asked him to calm down because 1 run is remaining but unfortunately in the next over, Other batsman got out and Sangakkara remained not out on 199.