Umar Akmal stunning 52 off just 11 runs with 7 massive sixes. This Umar Akmal innings was in the Hong Kong sixes Tournament …







Hong Kong sixes is a Tournament in which Teams from all over the world participates and in a match between arch rivals India and Pakistan, Pakistani batsman Umar Akmal smashed India 52 off just 11 balls. His innings include 7 massive sixes.

This is a Tournament which is played with different ball and with shorter boundaries. Umar Akmal took full advantage of short boundaries and smashed a cameo knock of 52 runs.

Akmal played some breathtaking shots in his innings and hit 7 huge sixes with some fours as well.

