Usman Khawaja Celebrates his Fifty in Unique Style, 3rd Test 2017

Australian batsman Usman Khawaja celebrates his fifty in different style against Pakistan in Third Test at Sydney. Khawaja played really well.









Australia wrapped up Pakistan’s first innings quickly on the 4th day of the match and instead of following on Pakistan, Steve Smith sent his batters to have a crack at Pakistani bowlers.Warner again smashed Pakistani bowlers and took them to the cleaners with his brutal hitting. Usman Khawaja also batted really well and showed his form and class again.Australia batted really aggressively and put on another 241 runs in their previous lead and set Pakistan 465 to win. Interesting celebration was seen during the match when Khawaja smashed fifty. His celebration makes everyone laugh.Pakistan scored 55/1 at Stumps on day 4.