UZAIR BALOCH VS PPP'S SHARMILA FAROOQI FIGHT in LIVE SHOW WITH FAREEHA IDREES







Popular PPP politician Sharmila Farooqi was talking in a show of Fareeha Idrees on Samaa News. During her talk, Sharmila Farooqi asked question to Uzair Baloch, who is a wanted criminal in Karachi and reports suggested that he killed many people in Karachi.

Sharmila Farooqi asked Uzair Baloch about who gave him the weapons to kill innocent people in Lyari. During her talk, Uzair Baloch said that you and your part gave us the authority and weapons to kill them. Sharmila Farooqi said that we gave licensed weapons to people.

Some Heated words exchanged between Uzair Baloch and Sharmila Farooqi during live show.

