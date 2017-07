Virat Kohli fails again in a Test match and got out Cheaply in 1st Test against Sri Lanka . Watch below and share it …







Kohli’s struggle in Test matches continuous as he fails in another Test innings . During the 1st Test against Sri Lanka at Galle, Kohli got out in an unlucky fashion .

Ball was on the leg side. Kohli tried to pull it but it came off his gloves. Umpire gave him not out on the field but DRS showed that it was a faint edge.

Watch below …