Indian captain Virat Kohli used bad language against a Bangladeshi player during India vs Bangladesh Semi Final match.







Kohli is an aggressive cricketer and he always looking for a fight with opposition players. In Semi Final match against Bangladesh, Kohli abused Bangladeshi batsman after getting his wicket.

You can clearly see in this video that Kohli is abusing and using bad language. ICC should take notice of this behavior of Kohli.

Watch video …