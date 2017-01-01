This Vulgar modeling of Sana Nawaz will shock you

Just look at this vulgarity by Sana Nawaz in a Morning Show. She was doing modeling in Faisal Qureshi show which was very bold and vulgar.









Sana Nawaz is Pakistani model who did some very bold and vulgar acts in Faisal Qureshi morning show. She was doing such acts which were very disgusting and vulgar.These type of things are very common now days and such morning shows must be banned in Pakistan where TV Channels are spreading vulgarity in the public.Our new generation is watching all this and what message we are giving to them. These kind of cheap things are not allowed in Islam.PEMRA must take notice of this and ban this model or channel for all this.