Watch How brilliantly Zia-ul-Haq deceives Americans with his great Strategy

While giving an Interview to an American journalist, Gen Zia said that freedom is a gift of every nation and we cannot sell it to any country and get energy for this.

Gen Zia said that we want to become Nuclear State because we want to ensure our defence and security so that no country can interfere in our matters.

Gen Zia was a great man in Pakistan History and he was the one who stood firm in front of Americans as a result, America get rid of him through a plane crash.