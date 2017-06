Watch How Fahad wished Eid Mubarak to Fabiha in his show. Watch video link below and share it with others …







Fahad Mustafa is a very famous Host in Pakistan and Fabiha Sherazi who works in his show as a volunteer is also very popular in Pakistani people.

Fahad did an Eid special show and wished all the viewers and his Team a very happy Eid. Fahad hugged all his Team members on the sets of Jeeto Pakistan and greeted them Eid.

Watch video …