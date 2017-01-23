Watch what happened with Kashmiri Boy in Indian Idol

Watch what happened with Kashmiri boy when he comes to Indian Idol. The Kashmiri boy got emotional and started crying during his audition.









The boy from Kashmir tell about what difficulties he and other Muslims face at Borders and every now and then exchanges of firing between Armies of India and Pakistan are scaring then.He said that we are living very difficult life in Kashmir and I am here to represent youth of Kashmir. The Kashmiri boy got emotional and started crying while telling situation of Kashmir.His voice was good and he was selected in Indian Idol next round but now he is eliminated but his participation in this mega show was a great boost for youngsters of Kashmir.