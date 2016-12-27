Watch Interview of Asad Shafiq with Australian reporter before second Test at MCG. Asad Shafiq said some great words for Melbourne Cricket Ground.









Australian reporter asked Asad about his Training because he was Training hard and in Hot weather in Melbourne when all were enjoying Christmas, Asad Shafiq was practicing hard.Reporter asked Asad about what he thinks and about his memories at MCG on which Asad said that we all know the importance of Test match at Melbourne and Boxing Day Test match is always a special occasion.Asad Shafiq said that we have some great memories in MCG when Pakistan won the 1992 World Cup but we were very small at that time but MCG has an importance in our hearts and we are looking forward to play on this Historic ground.