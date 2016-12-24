Watch How world is making fun of false Indian Missile Test

Whole world is making fun of Indian Missile failed experiment. Indian authorities have tried an experiment with their New Missile which was failed badly and that Missile was crashed while Testing.









International media in their report disclose this experiment and mocked Indian government’s failed Missile experiment and laughed at it.This New Missile experiment is come at a time when India and Pakistan are facing critical political situation because after Uri attack in Kashmir on Indian Army, India is planning war against Pakistan and this step could be a new tactic of India.Recently political situation between India and Pakistan heated up and Indian media and nation demand war against Pakistan but war is not a solution because it will be dangerous for people of both countries.