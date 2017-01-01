After watching Muslims behavior, Hindu girl accepted Islam

Watch How a Hindu girl converted to Islam after watching behavior of Muslims. Girl burst into Tears while Telling her sad story.









This girl's name is Maryam and she came from India. Her age is 27 years and she was telling her story while giving interview about her conversion to Islam.She said that when she was small and lived in a Hindu society, There were many Muslim families living with them but her parents never introduced her with Muslims and she didn't know anything about Islam.She said that when she interacted with Muslims and talk to them, She realized that how pure hearted they are and their behavior with a Hindu girl was really amazing. Then I learned about islam and I came to know how beautiful this religion is. After that, I accepted Islam.