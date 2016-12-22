What’s Happening on Junaid Jamshed grave will shock you

You will be shocked after watching what’s happening on Junaid Jamshed’s grave. A person who looks after the graves told a shocking incident.









The man who looks after graves in that graveyard where Junaid Jamshed is said that when I was cleaning graves as per my routine, I smell something really nice. The fragrance was coming from one of the graves. I properly checked all graves and it was the grave of Junaid Jamshed which was giving a beautiful fragrance.Since he was laid in the grane, The fragrance is spreading the whole graveyard and I must tell you that this fragrance was lighter in the beginning but it is increasing with time and it is now spread in the whole graveyard.Watch what this man said.