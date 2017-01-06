Yasir Shah laughing on Australian Girl’s Pakistani Anthem

Pakistani leg spinner Yasir Shah laughed during National Anthem of Pakistan before start of Third Test between Pakistan and Australia at Sydney.









Australian Girl sings Pakistani Anthem in her style and her accent was very English Type on which Yasir Shah started laughing which created bit of controversy because people thinks that its not a good thing from a player to laugh during their National Anthem.When you are playing or representing your country on International level, You must stay away from these kind of acts but Yasir Shah did that in front of many people which was not right.People criticized him on this but may be it was not intentional by Yasir. Yasir can define it better.Watch video …