Younis Khan also decides to donate his 1 crore Rs cheque.







Veteran Pakistani batsman Younis Khan decides to donate his 1 crore cheque to welfare organizations. In his video message, Younis Khan thanked PM Nawaz and Pak govt on giving him Honour.

Younis Khan said that he wants to donate this money to the organizations so that poor and needy people can take benefit from this money …